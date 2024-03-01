Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

Australia's defence future built with Illawarra steel: Conroy

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 1 2024 - 3:44pm, first published 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Defence industry minister Pat Conroy and Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Defence industry minister Pat Conroy and Business Illawarra executive director Adam Zarth. Picture by Sylvia Liber

As Australia prepares for its largest navy since World War Two, federal defence industry minister Pat Conroy said the country's future fleet will be built with Illawarra steel.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.