Do you have the cutest puppy in Wollongong? Time to prove it at Paws4aCause

The Wollongong dog show that answers the biggest questions about our four-legged friends like which puppy is the cutest and which dog is the best tail-wagger is back for a second year.
Paws4aCause is hosted by the Rotary Club of West Wollongong and will be held at J.J Kelly Park on Sunday, April 7.
Just like last year, prizes will be given out in categories you don't normally see at a dog show.
Awards will be given to the best tail-wagger, fanciest dressed, most dignified old-timer, best hairdo and, of course, cutest puppy.
So if you think your dog is the cutest in the Illawarra, you now have the chance to prove it.
It's $5 to register your pup and all registered dogs will go into a draw to win dog training from K9 Coach worth $220.
For those who aren't entering their canine companion into a category, there's also going to be a raffle on the day with 27 prizes up for grabs including a painting by local artist Julie Spatt worth $480.
All proceeds from the event will go towards charity Interplast, which helps train health professionals to treat burns, tumors, hand and foot injuries, congenital anomalies and more in 17 partner countries in the Asia Pacific region.
Dog Lotto will also be making its triumphant return this year, after last year's success.
Attendees will be able to buy a number for one of many tyres scattered inside a ring before a winner is picked in a very unique way says Chair of the Paws4aCause Committee, Dianne North.
"An elderly male dog that wanders around, sniffs the tyres and the first tyre he wees on is the winner of Dog Lotto," Mrs North said.
"We'll be running that a few times during the day and it was so popular last year.
"The kids loved it."
Mrs North says that word of mouth has grown the show since last year.
"We had, I think, about 18 or 20 market stalls and this year so far, we've got 30 market stalls," Mrs North said.
The stalls will be selling dog-related goods and services and new stalls this year will be serving dog gelato and dog okonomiyaki.
Okonomiyaki is a Japanese savoury pancake which just missed out on being at the event last year.
"The lady was actually going to come last year, but she contacted me and said she hadn't actually perfected it.
"She was going to keep working on it.
"She's a local lady, so we're very excited to have her come along this year."
Also on show will be demonstrations from guide dogs, a flyball exhibition and a compliance officer from Wollongong Council to help give information on responsible dog ownership.
"Anybody that might be thinking about getting a dog the compliance office will be able to help them," Mrs North said.
