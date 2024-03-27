Wollongong's new system for stray animals revealed. Here's how it works

Wollongong City Council has ditched the traditional pound system and unveiled how it will reunite lost pets with their owners, ending 18 months of uncertainty.
From March 29, 2024, the council will provide an "animal care and impounding service" for people who find lost pets.
The announcement has ended a saga that began in August 2022, when the RSPCA announced it would not continue to serve as the Wollongong and Shellharbour City Council's pound.
The RSPCA previously has told the Illawarra Mercury the organisation intends to "focus on achieving our core mission, which is enforcing the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act".
Wollongong's Lord Mayor Councillor Gordon Bradbery said the new service would be "working with local veterinary services and a network of regional kennelling facilities" instead of a traditional pound.
The council has agreements in place with regional kennelling facilities in Nowra and South West Sydney, a council spokesperson said.
Cr Bradbery urged pet owners to check that their animal's microchip details were up to date.
"Too often we find lost pets with no collar and incorrect microchip details. If you've changed your address or gotten a new phone number, it's important to keep the microchip details updated so that if your pet goes missing it's easy to find the correct details."
Shellharbour City Council is yet to announce what its plans are once the contract with the RSPCA Shelter ends on Tuesday, April 2 after a one-week extension from the RSPCA.
If your dog or cat has gone missing, you should:
If you find a stray or roaming animal, you should:
What happens to abandoned pets that aren't returned home straight away?
I want to surrender my pet. How do I do that?
* Information from Wollongong City Council
