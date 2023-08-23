Animal rescue centres are nervously waiting to learn who will run Wollongong and Shellharbour's new pound with only five months until the RSPCA ends their impounding contract with the councils.
This uncertainty comes as the Illawarra shelter at Unanderra is at 90 per cent capacity for dogs.
The secretary of the Illawarra branch of Australian Welfare League NSW Donna Ashelford said demand for places at the shelter was higher than she had seen in her four years working for the organisation.
"There are many people needing to surrender for various reasons: moving from one property to another and the landlord doesn't allow pets, or domestic breakups or mental illness, physical illness, people dying," she said.
RSPCA NSW's impounding contract with Shellharbour and Wollongong councils will end in February 2024.
The Unanderra shelter will continue to operate after the contracts expire, which a spokesperson said would allow the RSPCA to "focus on achieving our core mission, which is enforcing the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act."
"This transition is imperative in alleviating pressure on the significant volume that strays place on our staff and will ensure we have capacity to accommodate the animals who have come into our care through our inspectorate or community programs," the spokesperson said.
They said 60 per cent of the capacity was currently taken up by strays.
A year ago both councils told the Mercury they would enter into direct negotiations with an interested party.
It is not known if this is the same party the councils are still negotiating with.
"Wollongong and Shellharbour councils are currently in negotiations with a potential provider and are working to identify suitable sites for an animal impounding facility," a spokesperson on behalf of both councils said.
"Short, medium and long-term options are being considered. In the meantime, while this work is undertaken there are no changes to the current service provisions."
In the latest financial year, 689 dogs and 629 cats were impounded by Wollongong Council, while Shellharbour did not provide their impounding data.
The Illawarra shelter has 38 dog kennels and 36 cat cages allocated for impounding animals.
The RSPCA said that if the shelter is 'at capacity' it does not mean it is physically overflowing with animals.
The facility must always have space available for animals that are rescued under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
The animals that are available for adoption only account for 15 per cent of their total intake at RSPCA NSW. The others include animals that are impounded, in protective custody or in emergency boarding.
Ms Ashelford hopes the new Illawarra impounding provider will have the capacity needed.
"I guess one thing that would be a big concern this close to the date is if the person doesn't have an existing facility, how that would be put together in that time," she said.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
