Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Mum's message for men who saved boys from rip at East Corrimal

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 1 2024 - 5:46pm, first published 4:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda McColl with son Levi McColl, left, and nephew Tyrese Russell McColl at East Corrimal Beach. Picture by Adam McLean
Belinda McColl with son Levi McColl, left, and nephew Tyrese Russell McColl at East Corrimal Beach. Picture by Adam McLean

It was only a couple of minutes after Gwynneville woman Belinda McColl told her son and nephew to come in from the surf that she saw a man racing out to two boys struggling in the water.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.