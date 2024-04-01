Mum's message for men who saved boys from rip at East Corrimal

It was only a couple of minutes after Gwynneville woman Belinda McColl told her son and nephew to come in from the surf that she saw a man racing out to two boys struggling in the water.
Levi McColl, 15, and Tyrese Russell McColl, 13, were bodysurfing at East Corrimal Beach late on the afternoon of Easter Sunday when they decided to catch one last wave before heading in.
But quickly they were pulled into a rip that began dragging them away from shore.
"It happened really quickly," Levi said.
He heard Tyrese yell out that he was in a rip but initially thought he was joking, until he too got caught. Both boys began screaming for help.
Miss McColl was playing with her younger son and became aware of the unfolding emergency when she saw the man grab a board from the beach and paddle out to Levi, while two others went out to Tyrese.
Levi said he remembered a teacher telling him to remain calm in a rip so he tried to "chill out" until the man reached him.
"I could just see big waves coming over, it was scary," he said.
A panicked Miss McColl watched helplessly from shore with her other young son, unable to reach them in her long dress.
The men got Levi and Tyrese safely to shore. While Tyrese had swallowed some water, both emerged shaken but unscathed.
Levi straight away hugged the man who saved him.
Miss McColl thanked the men but was so overwhelmed by the stress that she did not get their details nor the chance to offer them anything to show her gratitude.
She, the boys and her brother, Tyrese's father Michael McColl, all want to share just how thankful they are for the men's actions that afternoon.
"I'm grateful they were there and they were watching... Because who knows what would have happened if they weren't," Miss McColl said.
They also hope their experience shows others that you can never be complacent in the water.
East Corrimal was Miss McColl and Mr McColl's local beach growing up and both Levi and Tyrese were familiar with it.
After his experience at the weekend, Levi said he would swim between the flags (East Corrimal is unpatrolled).
"Never be too confident in the water... I'm a strong swimmer and I couldn't get to them," Miss McColl said.
She also hopes to have the boys learn more about rip awareness.
"Never take your eyes off your children," Mr McColl said.
A 2023 coastal safety report from Surf Life Saving Australia identified rips as the number one coastal hazard, contributing to 29 deaths in Australia in 2022-23.
Most drownings occur at unpatrolled beaches: in the decade to 2023, three-quarters of coastal drowning deaths occurred more than one kilometre from a Surf Life Saving service.
Beachgoers can visit beachsafe.org.au to learn more about safety and check for their nearest patrolled beach.
