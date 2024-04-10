Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

When living costs rise, people ditch gyms - but Korin wants this to change

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 10 2024 - 6:32pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Soul Fit Co fitness coach and owner Korin Koutsomihalis with client Evelyn Moreno and trainee coach Patrick Mitchell at her Gerringong gym. Picture by Adam McLean
Soul Fit Co fitness coach and owner Korin Koutsomihalis with client Evelyn Moreno and trainee coach Patrick Mitchell at her Gerringong gym. Picture by Adam McLean

As the cost of living continues to hit people's household budgets, fitness instructor Korin Koutsomihalis says gym memberships and fitness classes are often among the first things people cut out.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.