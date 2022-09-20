There aren't many gyms where you'd find a 10-year-old and a 102-year-old participating in the same mainstream fitness class.
But at a studio tucked away behind the Gerringong Bowling Club, this has been the norm for the last 12 months.
Owner of Soul Fit Co Korin Koutsomichalis has fostered a culture of inclusiveness at the fitness studio studio, and said people of all abilities attend.
In a recent spin class, people of all ages attended including a 90-year-old woman, a woman with dementia, Steven Fox who has a visual impairment, and Bev Sherwood, who recently celebrated her 102nd birthday at the studio.
In her 12 years of instructing, Korin said her Gerringong studio is the most versatile with the strongest sense of camaraderie she has seen.
And the special atmosphere she has created at the gym has been recognised on a state level, as she recently took home a major industry award from AusActive as NSW Exercise Instructor of the Year.
"I feel I'm doing my best work here in my whole career," Korin said.
"I was so honoured to receive the award because I feel in my heart I'm activating movement in all types of people. It's such a diverse population in a mainstream class."
Korin attributed her background in education to attracting people of all abilities to her classes.
"In a classroom, you would have different capabilities," she said. "You set up the culture to make sure everybody knows they matter.
"It's a community, we all help one another, it doesn't feel like a gym."
Running the studio is incredibly rewarding and a constant source of inspiration, Korin said, especially teaching Bev who attends spin classes twice per week.
"I've never seen someone so committed to moving, she even walks home from her classes," she said.
"I've never seen someone so committed to moving, she even walks home from her classes," she said.
