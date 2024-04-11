'Unforeseen issues' delay construction of Mount Kembla school sports court

A new indoor sports hall at Mount Kembla Public School was originally slated for completion early this year but advice from the NSW Rural Fire Service has pushed the project back.
In August 2023, the government agency School Infrastructure NSW gave advice that work was due to commence "in the coming weeks" with an expected completion date of early 2024.
But a School Infrastructure spokesperson told the Mercury this month that "unforeseen issues" had forced the delay of the project because advice from NSW RFS had resulted in a review of the initial plans.
"They have since been resolved, and we are working to commence construction as soon as possible," a School Infrastructure spokesperson said.
These issues involved the relocation of the school's canteen, which followed consultation with the NSW RFS because the school was in a bushfire zone.
Through these discussions, a preferred site was identified but it required the relocation of the school's canteen.
The canteen has now been relocated but the department is waiting on final planning reports before construction begins.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.