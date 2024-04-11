Illawarra Mercury
'Unforeseen issues' delay construction of Mount Kembla school sports court

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
April 11 2024 - 10:11am
Mount Kembla Public School. Picture by Adam McLean
Mount Kembla Public School. Picture by Adam McLean

A new indoor sports hall at Mount Kembla Public School was originally slated for completion early this year but advice from the NSW Rural Fire Service has pushed the project back.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

