'Frightening': Landslips close Lawrence Hargrave Drive at Coalcliff

Transport for NSW is assessing damage after a landslide at Coalcliff closed Lawrence Hargrave Drive, leaving residents cut off.
The deluge of rain caused landslips along the route between Paterson Road and Sea Cliff Bridge. In photographs and videos, a burst water pipe can be seen gushing water across the road.
In other parts of the road, large boulders have fallen from the cliff, blocking the way, and debris and mud are strewn across the road and pathway.
Member for Heathcote Maryanne Stuart said she was talking to Transport for NSW and the SES about the road's damage. She warned residents to stay at home until the route was made safe.
"Crews are on their way to assess that area and there is a commander from the Transport Management Centre going to have a look as well.
"I spoke to Wollongong City Council, and they have said the beaches are closed, and please stay at home. They are inspecting and cleaning up. Water is still coming down from the mountain area. Residents are keeping me informed, and I'm telling people to stay home and keep safe."
At this stage, it's not known if the road's damage was caused by the water coming down the mountain, the burst water pipe, or a combination of both.
Ms Stuart said the speed at which the damage was caused was a concern.
"It is frightening that it happened so quickly," she said.
"It looks pretty bad. I can't see things being fixed as promptly as we would like at this stage, but we need to make sure that everyone is kept safe."
She added that she was also concerned about how Bulli Pass had fared. The road has been closed for night works to fix landslip damage caused in previous weather events.
