Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Hopes for improvement at Wollongong Hospital as birth trauma hearings end

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 8 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 3:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Better Births Illawarra vice-president Sharon Settecasse. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Better Births Illawarra vice-president Sharon Settecasse. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Women have continued to experience birth trauma at Wollongong Hospital in recent months, but as the state inquiry into the widespread issue held it final hearing in Sydney, local advocates say they are confident change is on its way.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.