Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra health district issues public apology to women at birth trauma inquiry

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated September 7 2023 - 6:48pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District chief Margot Mains, who issued a public apology on September 7. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District chief Margot Mains, who issued a public apology on September 7. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The Illawarra health district has publicly apologised to women at a hearing about into birth trauma in the region, saying sorry to those who did not receive the care they expected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.