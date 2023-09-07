Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal
Live

Public hearing for birth trauma inquiry heads to Wollongong

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
September 7 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dapto's Naomi Bowden to the birth trauma inquiry of her experience at Wollongong Hospital. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Dapto's Naomi Bowden to the birth trauma inquiry of her experience at Wollongong Hospital. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Women from across the Illawarra are sharing their stories of birth trauma at a public hearing in Wollongong, which will be the first personal accounts to be shared in from of the NSW Parliament Select Committee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.