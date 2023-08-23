Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

NSW women give birth in 'a system designed by middle aged white men': inquiry

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated August 23 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A baby's hands grip hold of his mother's thumb. File picture
A baby's hands grip hold of his mother's thumb. File picture

Illawarra birth professionals have continued to highlight their concerns with the way women are treated during pregnancy, labour and birth as more submissions to the NSW birth trauma inquiry are published.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.