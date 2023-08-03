Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra advocates says submissions too low as birth trauma inquiry cut off nears

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated August 3 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:00pm
19-year-old Adelai cuddles baby son Kamden, who was born under traumatic circumstances in May. She is one of a number of Illawarra women who have publicly shared their story. Picture by Wesley Lonergan
19-year-old Adelai cuddles baby son Kamden, who was born under traumatic circumstances in May. She is one of a number of Illawarra women who have publicly shared their story. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

A Wollongong birth advocacy group is pushing for more people to come forward with their experiences of birth trauma, as the closing date for submissions for a NSW Parliamentary inquiry on the widespread issue nears.

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

