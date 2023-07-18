Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

The horror birth that left a Calderwood mum unable to bond with her child

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated July 18 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Calderwood mother Lauren, who asked not to be identified in a photo, has spoken about her two traumatic births. Her hands are pictured here with her second son Oliver. Picture by Robert Peet
Calderwood mother Lauren, who asked not to be identified in a photo, has spoken about her two traumatic births. Her hands are pictured here with her second son Oliver. Picture by Robert Peet

DISTRESSING CONTENT WARNING: This story discusses birth trauma, postnatal anxiety and depression.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.