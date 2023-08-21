Illawarra Mercury
Women's birth plans 'mocked' by staff, Wollongong midwife tells NSW inquiry

By Kate McIlwain
August 22 2023 - 8:00am
Concerns about midwives' workload - highlighted here outside Wollongong Hospital during a strike in 2022 - have formed a crucial part of the nurses' union campaign for better staffing in state hospitals. File picture
A Wollongong midwife says she has seen hospital staff laugh at women's birth plans and "bully and coerce women" into having inductions or caesareans in a submission to the NSW birth trauma inquiry.

