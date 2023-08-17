Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

Illawarra women describe birth trauma in submissions to NSW inquiry

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated August 17 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A composite image showing Illawarra mother Attaya Peters with her children Vance and Daisy, combined with a photo of Wollongong Hospital and NSW Mp Emma Hurst, who is leading the birth trauma inquiry. File pictures, and supplied
A composite image showing Illawarra mother Attaya Peters with her children Vance and Daisy, combined with a photo of Wollongong Hospital and NSW Mp Emma Hurst, who is leading the birth trauma inquiry. File pictures, and supplied

Doctors who blasted loud music in the delivery room, a woman who gave birth standing up at the Wollongong Hospital security office, uncaring statements or actions made at vulnerable times and multiple women who were pushed into having inductions, caesareans or other interventions they didn't want.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.