Illawarra Mercury
Home/Video/Animal

Mums tell birth inquiry heartbreaking stories of stillbirth at Wollongong Hospital

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated September 7 2023 - 3:10pm, first published 12:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amanda Macauley, left, and Dapto's Naomi Bowden, shared their experiences at the birth trauma inquiry in Wollongong Hospital. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Amanda Macauley, left, and Dapto's Naomi Bowden, shared their experiences at the birth trauma inquiry in Wollongong Hospital. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Warning: This story contains upsetting and distressing details about birth trauma including still birth

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Animal
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.