CitySkate back to wow Wollongong again: this time during school holidays

The massively popular CitySkate which turned so many heads in Wollongong almost a year ago is back these school holidays.
If you love to skateboard or just want to give it a shot, there's something for everyone - from the novice to skaters who can pop a trick or two. And it's free.
CitySkate brings high-energy skateboarding to the heart of Wollongong with free skateboarding lessons, pro-skater demonstrations, freeskating and skateboard art workshops.
The free learn-to-skate workshops are suitable for ages 6+ but bookings are essential because numbers are limited.
A street course will be set up in the Crown Street Mall near Surf, Dive n' Ski, for the skating events that start from 10am, Saturday, April 20, 2024.
CitySkate 2024 is delivered by Concrete Riders and features pro-riders and a specially designed street course. This year's pro-riders are George Richards, Shaun Paul and Ben Weir.
The weekend also features live music programmed by Yours & Owls from Friday to Sunday afternoon, Skate and Create skateboard art workshops where kids can learn the art of POSCA on their new Element deck, youth markets, workshops, prize giveaways and more.
Full details are below and for more information and registrations go to wollongongcentral.com.au or wollongongcbd.com.au
The program is presented by Wollongong Central and Wollongong CBD.
FRIDAY:
5pm - 8pm Live music by Yours and Owls in Globe Lane + lighting installation
SATURDAY
10am - 3pm Live music by Yours and Owls
10am - 3pm Youth markets
10am - 1pm Spin and win
10am Skate and Create
10am (60 mins) Learn to skate 1
11am (60 mins) Learn to skate 2
12.pm (15 mins) Demo with pros
12.15pm (45 mins) Free skate with pros
1pm (60 mins) Learn to skate 3
2pm (60 mins) Learn to skate 4
5pm - 8pm Skate pro-demonstrations, music by Yours and Owls + lighting installation
SUNDAY
10am Skate and Create
10am (60 mins) Learn to skate 1
11am (60 mins) Learn to skate 2
12pm (15 mins) Demo with pros
12.15pm (45 mins) Free skate with pros
1pm (60 mins) Learn to skate 3
2pm (60 mins) Skate Jam x comp
