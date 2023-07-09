The week that was as seen through the lens of the Illawarra Mercury's award-winning photographers.
It was another rollercoaster of a week - from gloriously joyful images to moments of sadness and reflection. Check out some of the best photographs taken you might have missed ...
1: Tears streamed down faces - of all ages - as hundreds of teens linked arms to say goodbye to 13-year-old Gervis Wililo at a celebration of his life at Kiama Pavilion on Friday. The much-loved Albion Park boy, who followed the South Sydney Rabbitohs and played for the Stingrays, died suddenly on June 16. His mum, Emily King, told mourners that grief had a way of slapping you in the face. Read Nadine Morton's full article here.
2: After the service mourners filed outside to form a guard of honour as Gervis' coffin was brought down the stairs towards his friends as they performed an emotional haka. Watch it here
3: With the Women's World Cup days away, there was a celebration of the next gen of stars. and it all happened just days after Warilla junior Caitlin Foord booked a ticket to her fourth Women's World Cup. The next Foord may have been unearthed in Kembla Grange when Football South Coast hosted two Mini World Cups for girls. Read about it here - and check out all the photos.
4: Some of the best young dancers from across the state showed off their solo skills at the Wollongong Eisteddfod again this week. The Mercury's award-winning photographer Sylvia Liber was invited backstage at the IPAC to capture all the excitement, laughter and nerves.
5: Of course, it's not all backstage where the action takes place. Here's Amelie Johnston competing in the Waltz Tap Solo at the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre. Check out dozens more glorious photos from the 2023 editiopn of the Wollongong Eisteddfod here.
6: It was an eccentric wedding with a special twist, Naomi told the Mercury. Everything was organised meticulously within a strict budget. "We didn't want a situation where we could only invite 40 to 50 people," the bride said. "We decided to think about our money a little bit more carefully." Read more, check out the photos and watch the video.
7: And, you didn't need to be part of Dan and Naomi Southern's wedding party to get into the good vibes. The whole event was just meant to deliver love and laughter. The guests were also encouraged to lean into the eccentricity, with the dress code listed on the invites as "an opportunity to dash patterns, wear bright colours or pop something on you've never had the chance/courage to wear".
7: Wiseman Park Wollongong City Bowling Club held its inaugural Decky Robinson Indigenous Day on Saturday, named in honour of their member Anthony 'Decky' Robinson. In NAIDOC Week, all the money raised will be handed over to the Illawarra Aboriginal Medical Service.
8: School of Rock is ready to kick-off at the WIN Entertainment Centre until July 15 with a raft of young thespians from age 11 and up. It's based on the 2003 film starring Jack Black who plays Dewey Finn, a musician down on his luck who manages to pose as a substitute teacher and change his and his students' lives. Need to know when it's on? Right here
9: Oak Flats resident Maddison Steele plans to travel overseas for endometriosis surgery, with their parents having to dip into retirement savings to fund the procedure. Like many people with endometriosis, an incurable disease where lesions that are similar to the tissue that lines the uterus grow in other parts of the body, Maddie has struggled to be diagnosed and access treatment. "This is not a decision I made lightly, but it's the best chance I've got to live my life."
10: It was one of our most well-read articles this week - the two mates from Shellharbour who loved hot chips with chicken salt so much, they made it their business. Robert Archer and Luke Fierro were fed-up with the supermarket offerings so they created themselves a side hustle - and now it's selling out everywhere.
11: CitySkate Wollongong brought the crowds back to Crown Street Mall over the weekend. Not only were there learn-to-skate workshops but a six-foot halfpipe and a street course for the more experienced to tackle. Skate of the future Oscar Figg made the most of Saturday's action. Check out more photos and video here.
12: Police spent much of Tuesday combing the Royal National Park after human remains were found in a burnt-out car. Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, a Toyota RAV4 was found alight on a fire trail at Waterfall. When the flames were extinguished firefighters found skeletal remains inside. Two hours later in North Parramatta firefighters were called to a hatchback fully engulfed in fire. When the flames were extinguished a body was found inside the car.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.