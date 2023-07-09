9: Oak Flats resident Maddison Steele plans to travel overseas for endometriosis surgery, with their parents having to dip into retirement savings to fund the procedure. Like many people with endometriosis, an incurable disease where lesions that are similar to the tissue that lines the uterus grow in other parts of the body, Maddie has struggled to be diagnosed and access treatment. "This is not a decision I made lightly, but it's the best chance I've got to live my life."