Missing man Ryan Davids last seen in Berkeley, may be driving a Toyota

Police are appealing for public assistance to help find missing man Ryan Davids who was last seen in Berkeley.
The 36-year-old was last spotted on Hopman Crescent about 8.30pm on Sunday, April 14.
Mr Davids is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 167 centimetres tall with a thin build, short brown hair and blue eyes. He is known to have tattoo over his upper body.
He was last seen wearing a blue hooded jumper, a green polo shirt, black pants and black shoes.
He may be travelling in a white Toyota sedan with NSW registration BT63YA.
Mr Davids is known to frequent the Wollongong, Lake Illawarra, Warrawong and Berkeley areas.
Police and family hold concerns for Ryan's welfare.
Anyone with information into Ryan's whereabouts is urged to contact nearest police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, Illawarra police are still searching for long-term missing people, the youngest was just three years old when she disappeared.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.