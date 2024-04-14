Illawarra Mercury
Missing man Ryan Davids last seen in Berkeley, may be driving a Toyota

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated April 15 2024 - 7:07am, first published 6:55am
Ryan Davids, 36, was last seen in Berkeley on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Picture supplied
Ryan Davids, 36, was last seen in Berkeley on Sunday, April 14, 2024. Picture supplied

Police are appealing for public assistance to help find missing man Ryan Davids who was last seen in Berkeley.

