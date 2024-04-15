Wolves CEO Delovski to step down from the role prior to National Second Tier

After two years at the helm, Wollongong Wolves chief executive Strebre Delovski will step down from the role prior to the start of the National Second Tier competition.
The former A-League and FIFA referee was appointed as CEO in March 2022 in a part-time capacity, and has played a crucial role in guiding the Wolves to be one of the eight foundation clubs in Football Australia's new NST competition, slated to begin in 2025.
The club will now search for someone to fill the role of general manager on a full-time basis prior to the Wolves returning to the national stage. Delovski will officially vacate his position on April 28, 2024.
"It's been an honour and an absolute privilege to have served as CEO of a club that I supported as a local, as well as one that is so rich in history, pride and on-field success," Delovski said.
"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the club, and I am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together. Taking on this role, I always knew that it would one day transition into a full-time role, particularly after the National Second Tier announcement.
"Unfortunately, due to my other work commitments, I am unable to put my hand up and commit to this role full-time. I thank the club for their support during my tenure and wish them every success in the future."
Wolves chairman Tory Lavalle gave outgoing CEO Delovski a huge wrap for his work with the club.
"As the club transitions to a full-time GM role, I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Strebre for his dedicated service, commitment, and outstanding contribution to the club," Lavalle said.
"I am proud of what we have accomplished under Strebre's leadership, and I am confident that we are well prepared to navigate this transition and continue driving the club forward.
"Strebre joined the club as a highly respected member of the Australian football community. I believe that his tenure at the club has only enhanced his standing in the game. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."
The Wolves will return back to the national stage largely due to the work of Delovski during his time at the club.
Delovski's first point of call when he started the job was to see the Wolves enter the NST. He assured fans in July 2022 that the club would be ready to go when called upon by Football Australia to submit their application for the new competition, set to act as the tier below the professional A-League.
Whilst they were successful in their bid, the Wolves have never lost hope of entering the A-League, whether that be through expansion or eventually through promotion via the NST.
Other than the NST, Delovski was one of the masterminds behind the Wolves resecuring their permanent training base at Albert Butler Memorial Park in a partnership agreement with the Illawarra Local Aboriginal Land Council.
Other highlights under Delovski's tenure include seeing Albert Butler shortlisted to host a team for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, and helping secure former Socceroo and A-League championship winner David Carney as head coach of the first team.
