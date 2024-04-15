Alleged bikie associate accused of growing weed in Barrack Heights home

A man accused of cultivating 38 cannabis plants in an enhanced hydroponic set up following a raid of his Barrack Heights home has been granted strict conditional liberty.
Raptor Squad detectives began investigating the Lone Wold Outlaw Motorcycle Gang's South Coast chapter in March over their alleged involvement in cannabis cultivation and clandestine meth labs.
Police allege Ryan Kerr, 50, was an associate of the bikie gang and provided cannabis for a commercial purpose, however his defence lawyer argued these claims will be defended in court.
Kerr, who receives a work-related injury disability payment and has a clean criminal record, sought his release at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday, April 11.
Tendered court documents state Kerr's three-bedroom home was raided about 7.30am on April 9, with police alleging "it was obvious when entering the house there was a strong odour of cannabis in the air and a loud noise of ventilation coming from the rooms".
A glock BB pistol was also allegedly found in a bedroom. Thirty eight plants were allegedly seized in total, with a modified electrical meter box to allegedly bypass the electricity reading also spotted.
Kerr was arrested and allegedly made admissions to growing cannabis in the house.
The father-of-two is yet to enter pleas to possessing an unauthorised pistol, enhanced indoor cultivate cannabis for a commercial purpose, and altering electricity installation for metering.
Defence lawyer Abbas Soukie argued the gun was a replica, while police prosecutor Sergeant Pavlin said full-time prison was a likely outcome if Kerr was convicted.
Magistrate Claire Girotto granted strict conditional bail as a community-based prison sentence may be available, noting the time it may take before the matter is finalised.
Kerr must report to Lake Illawarra police daily, live at Barrack Heights, abide by a curfew, not be in possession of more than one mobile phone, and not use or possess any encrypted apps.
