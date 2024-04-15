Illawarra hospital worker sacked after allegedly taking photos of patients

An Illawarra hospital worker has been sacked following allegations he took pictures of "vulnerable" female patients without their knowledge, with a stash of underwear allegedly later found in his locker.
The man, aged in his 50s, is also accused of climbing a ladder and peering through the bathroom window of his ex-partner.
From the ladder, he allegedly took over 100 pictures on his mobile phone depicting his ex-partner and her daughters naked or in varying stages of undress.
The man, whose name is forbidden from publication, sat quietly on the audio-visual link screen at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, April 15, where a magistrate refused his application for bail, citing risks of endangering the community.
A neighbour contacted police after they allegedly saw the man in his ex-partner's backyard in February, with a ladder propped against the wall of the house, allowing access to the bathroom window.
The neighbour also contacted the woman, who returned home immediately then sought refuge at a friend's home with her daughters.
The woman allegedly noticed the man's car parked nearby. An apprehended violence order was put in place to protect the woman and her daughters.
The following week, the man was arrested after he allegedly breached the order by showing up at the woman's home.
Defence lawyer Cameron Meaney said his client cooperated with officers and allowed them to open his mobile phone after he was taken to the police station.
"That's when they found the material," Mr Meaney said.
Police will allege they identified over 100 images of the woman and her daughters taken from the bathroom window, including ones showing close ups of their genitals, which were dated and timestamped.
Some images allegedly dated back to August 2023.
An initial review of the man's camera roll also depicted images taken of unknowing female patients at the hospital he used to work at during his rostered shifts.
The man was granted bail, however was re-arrested on Friday, April 12 after police raided the man's locker at his workplace and allegedly seized 16 items, including two mobile phones, a laptop, and a bag containing female underwear in various sizes.
A piece of gold jewellery and a set of keys allowing access to his ex-partner's side gate were also allegedly seized.
The man had previously been charged with stealing underwear and jewellery from his ex-partner's home last December, and is yet to enter pleas.
He is facing fresh charges of possessing child abuse material, intentionally recording an intimate image without consent, entering a building with intent to commit an indictable offence, and three counts of filming a person in a private act without consent - aggravated.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Dane Corran opposed the man's release and said charges have not been laid in relation to the hospital images, but are expected to follow after further forensic extraction of his phone.
"These offences have occurred against complainants in their home, where they should feel safe," Sgt Corran said, noting the man's reported "escalating erratic behaviour" which caused the woman to become "extremely fearful" he would kill her.
Mr Meaney conceded a jail sentence is a likely outcome if the man is convicted. He added his client had been sacked from the hospital and proposed a set of strict bail conditions.
Mr Meaney said the man expected to be re-arrested after handing his phone to police, and had already taken steps during the week he was on bail to engage with psychiatric support.
"Alcohol is a serious concern of his," Mr Meaney added.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said the allegations were too serious to allow bail, noting the strength of the prosecution case. The case was adjourned to April 30.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or family violence contact the national sexual assault, domestic violence counselling service 24-hour helpline 1800 RESPECT on 1800 737 732.
