Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Illawarra hospital worker sacked after allegedly taking photos of patients

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 15 2024 - 6:43pm, first published 4:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra hospital worker sacked after allegedly taking photos of patients
Illawarra hospital worker sacked after allegedly taking photos of patients

An Illawarra hospital worker has been sacked following allegations he took pictures of "vulnerable" female patients without their knowledge, with a stash of underwear allegedly later found in his locker.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.