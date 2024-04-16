Teens taken to hospital after e-bike and car collide at Mount Saint Thomas

Two teenage boys have been taken to hospital with minor injuries following a crash between an electric bike and car at Mount Saint Thomas.
The accident occurred on Grasmere Street, with paramedics called to the scene around 12pm on Tuesday, April 16.
Ambulance officers assessed the teenage boys and female driver of the car. The boys were then taken to Wollongong Hospital with minor injuries including grazes and abrasions.
The Mercury has contacted the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District for an update on the boys' condition.
Last month a NSW parliamentary inquiry was told urgent reforms were needed to stop lives and home being put at risk by electric bicycles scooters.
Fire and battery experts warned of the dangers at the NSW Electric and Hybrid Vehicle Batteries Inquiry on March 26, with suggestions including battery inspections, import restrictions, and prosecutions for sellers making false claims.
The committee also heard suggestions for changes to the way Australia approached road-registered electric vehicles, including more training for mechanics and strict rules about electric car conversations.
With AAP.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.