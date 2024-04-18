Food, music and more in store as festival returns to rock Wentworth Street

Port Kembla's Wentworth Street will radiate with local talent on Saturday, in the third annual festival of food, arts, light and sound.
Port Kembla businesses will host dozens of musicians, artists and hospitality vendors in a jam-packed day of creativity and fun.
Music booking agency Holy Pavlova is expecting up to 2500 attendees which could make it their biggest festival to date.
"There's a year-on-year impact that demonstrates it as a positive economic boost to the region every time we come in and do this event," festival director Harrison Hall said.
"The beating commercial heart of Port is Wentworth St and it only seemed fitting for the festival to complement the hardworking businesses based there."
Born off the back of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2022, Port Kembla Festival actively responded to demand from the industry for live music events.
Wentworth Street not only accommodated for COVID-related space restrictions but also provided a perfect coastal-industrial backdrop for festival-goers to enjoy.
"Our vision was to see patrons bounce from venue to venue well into the night, and Wentworth Street is the perfect canvas for that," Mr Hall said.
The Iron Yampi is one of the venues opening its doors to live bands and DJs for the second time around
"Live music brings people together and an event of this scale just gives everyone a chance to have a great day," owner Ben Abraham said.
"It's a low-cost effort to come on down and have a bit of fun."
The Iron Yampi will sling brews from local brewers and distillers, and serve up burgers to keep punters' energy levels high.
"We're having massive deliveries of food and kegs dropped off so we're ready to go," Mr Abraham said.
More live music action on the day will be split across Hoochie Laneway, The Servo, The Shave Cave, Black Metal Moor Co, The Bank Space, The Vault and The Commercial Hotel, which are all located within walking distance of Wentworth Street Port Kembla.
