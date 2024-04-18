Illawarra trucking business struck by cyber attack, staff stood down

An Illawarra trucking company with a national footprint has been brought to its knees by a cyber attack.
Barnett's Couriers, located on Montague Street in North Wollongong, was hit by a cyber attack on Friday, April 12.
The business's systems are currently offline and the delivery service has been non-operational from Monday.
An automated email sent from the business informs customers and suppliers that consignments already collected will be dispatched for delivery, but the company is not accepting pickups or quotes as it works to get its systems back up and running.
"Our team are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible and will continue to keep you updated as our investigation and restoration efforts progress," the message reads.
The Mercury is unaware at this stage if the cyber attack has affected sensitive customer data.
Staff have reportedly been stood down and contractors were informed of the week-long closure on Sunday night.
Headquartered in Wollongong, the company provides trucking services cross regional NSW as well as to the ACT and interstate.
According to the Australian Signals Directorate, there were 94,000 reports of cyber crime in the 2022-23 financial year, with the average cost of cyber crimes for businesses rising 14 per cent.
The cost for a medium business on average was $97,200 while the total cost to the economy from cyber crime is in the tens of billions.
More to come
