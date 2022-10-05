Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

IRT wins data for good award as cyber threats intensify

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated October 6 2022 - 5:19am, first published October 5 2022 - 9:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Voradhsky says technology has an important role to play in aged care, but all sectors need to be aware of the threat of cyber attacks. Picture by Robert Peet

An award-winning Illararra Chief Technology Officer has said the Optus hack was a "wake up call" for all businesses that handle personal data.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.