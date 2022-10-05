The mood was as sombre as the day itself.
Barely 36 hours after the crash that tragically took a 12-year-old's life, the Bellambi community was bunkered down.
It wasn't just Bellambi either as only hours after the early morning incident on Tuesday, police door-knocked parts of Balgownie in the search for CCTV footage.
Now they have asked the public for help determining if the boy's death is linked to a crash involving a stolen car on Memorial Drive at Towradgi.
While memories and condolences were shared aplenty online, in the boy's own community the grief was private.
Conversations were had on the street and in local stores but as police investigations into a series of incidents is continuing, comment on the record was all-but non-existent.
One Wollongong resident, Karen Fry, did share her thoughts.
"The boy was a somewhat troubled soul but there was light at the end of the tunnel for him," the longtime family acquaintance said.
"He didn't get the chance to live but now his family should be allowed to have their son and loved one rest in peace," Ms Fry said.
"His grandmother is a respected elder in the community and now the family needs time to grieve."
As news of the boy's death spread through the Illawarra, comments on social media poured in when his identity was revealed.
However, the Illawarra Mercury will not name the boy involved in this incident out of respect to his family and culture.
A number of social media tributes were from family and close friends: "Forever an always with us my little cuzzy will never forget the memories we hold back together we are all here beside you until we meet again. we'll never forget about you ma boy we'll forever hold you deeply in our hearts ..."
"Rip my cousin we will miss you so much we are all thinking of you your way to young to go."
"Rest In Peace ... we all love u so much u can't believe this has happened to my baby nephew I just wanna wake up n it be a bad dream."
Others commentators made reference to his tender years: "So heartbreaking for his family. RIP young man. Forever young."
"I just cannot get my head around this. Absolutely shattered tbh. Gone way before your time beautiful boy."
"So sad condolences to the family and friends fly high beautiful Angel so heartbreaking. Rest in the Dreamtime young brother xx Condolences to his entire family."
The Department of Education has assured it will offer support to students when term 4 resumes.
"Our condolences are with the family and friends of the young person who tragically lost their life in this car accident," a spokesperson said.
"Counselling support will be provided to students who may have known the young person at the two public schools they previously attended, when school returns."
It is understood the boy's former school was Woonona East Public.
