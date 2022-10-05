Police have confirmed they are continuing to investigate the death of a 12-year-old Bellambi boy following a crash on Memorial Drive, at Towradgi.
Investigators want to hear from anyone who has any information about the incident including social media content, dashcam footage and CCTV.
The Black Holden Barina was travelling north on Memorial Drive about 1.35am on Tuesday. The car lost control and crashed into a traffic light at Towradgi Road and came to rest on the southbound lanes.
Around 30 minutes later a silver car dropped the boy off at a Balgownie house at 2am. Police are looking for information on the silver car and its movements around the Illawarra on Tuesday.
Detective Acting Inspector Jason Hogan from the Crash Investigation Unit said the Barina was reported stolen from a Koonawarra address on Saturday.
Police want to speak to anyone who saw this car over the long weekend.
"At this stage we don't know if the boy was in fact in the vehicle, however that is one of our lines of inquiry, and we don't know who the driver was," Detective Acting Inspector Hogan said.
Police are calling for anyone with information or dashcam relevant to the crash investigation, or how the child came to be injured, to contact Wollongong police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The Illawarra Mercury has not named the boy involved in this incident out of respect to his family and culture.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.