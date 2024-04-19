Evergreen Illawarra runner Witold Krajewski eager for 32nd Fitness 5 event

While you can see the seemingly ageless Witold Krajewski out running most days, there is one event that remains dear to his heart each year.
Krajewski has taken part in the annual Illawarra 5km running event from its inception in 1990, with the 74-year-old gearing up to compete for the 32nd time this Saturday, April 20.
It's an eye-catching figure, and only the recent COVID interruption stopped that number from being even higher.
And while he has seen almost everything since the first Fitness 5 was held in 1990, this year's edition is set to be one that the Blackbutt resident will never forget.
For the first time, Krajewski will be joined by his grandchildren Vai and Sarin for part of the run.
The Fitness 5 - which is run by Kembla Joggers in conjunction with Elite Energy and the Wollongong Track Club - has been held at several locations around the Illawarra over the past three decades.
This year, the popular event take place in Wollongong on Sunday as part of the Wollongong Triathlon Festival.
The Kerryn McCann 10 will also be run this weekend. The 10km run held in honour of one the Illawarra's greatest ever female distance athletes, the late Kerryn McCann.
Krajewski told the Mercury that he was proud to take part in the Fitness 5 each year.
"I'm a passionate jogger and, when it first started (years ago), it looked very good. It was held locally, which was convenient, and it was fun. And 5km was easy," the Kembla Joggers stalwart said.
"I was 40 at the time and (from there), I just kept going. I didn't realise that they had statistics ticking off the people who kept coming. After 10 years, they told me that I was the only who had run all 10, so they gave me a special singlet with an engraving. Now, it will be my 32nd time - and I'm very happy to be the only one (to have that record).
"This year is extra special for me. A few years ago, I used to run with my son. This year, I will have my two grand kids running with me. They are too little to run 5km with me so they will run 2km.
"One is six-and-a-half years old and the other is eight, and they are both keen runners."
Krajewski is passionate about running, but also takes part in triathlon competitions each year.
Despite now being in his 70s, the Illawarra resident remains as eager as ever in 2024 to maintain his fitness level.
"I'm now retired, but I used to work in Port Kembla and lived in Blackbutt, and I'd cycle or run to work every day. And I used to train every day," Krajewski - who turns 75 in August - said.
"Now, you fall apart as you get older. But I try to run three times a week and jump on the bike a couple of times a week, while also finding a bit of time to go to the water as well to swim - because I'm a really slow swimmer. But if I want to do triathlon, I have to swim occasionally.
"I'm still active every day. If I'm not running, I'll go for a walk along the beach with my wife. But the next day, I'll be running or cycling again. I try to do something every day, if as the weather is okay or we're not travelling.'
The Fitness 5 isn't only dear to Krajewski's heart - it is the biggest event on the Kembla Joggers's calendar.
Club president Ben Scollary said he was excited to see it being held in Wollongong this year.
"It's super important to the club," he said.
"This year is going to be the 32nd edition. I think it ran uninterrupted for 30-odd years and then we had the curve ball of COVID. It was always positioned as Kembla Joggers' way to give to the community a visible, accessible event in the heart of Wollongong.
"So we're super proud to have it back there (this year)."
