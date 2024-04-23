Shell Cove's $65k sculpture installed, once the right bolts were found

A new sculpture has been permanently installed along The Waterfront at Shell Cove - after a slight delay.
Shellharbour Council workers arrived at The Waterfront on Monday, April 22, ready to install the display before realising they "had brought the wrong bolts", a council spokesperson said.
It didn't impact the final product but just meant Shell Cover locals had their first glimpse of the installation a couple of hours later than expected at 3pm.
The Phillip Piperides piece, which was a popular favourite when it was displayed during the 2023 PromenART exhibition, now sits in prime position at Shellharbour Marina.
The sculpture, titled Conversations, is valued at $67,950, and, the creator says captures the interplay between individuals in a conversation.
Shellharbour City Mayor Chris Homer said the council was "thrilled to reintroduce Conversations to the residents and visitors of Shell Cove".
"The beautiful artwork will enrich our marina and foster a sense of unity and belonging within our community," he said.
"As Shell Cove continues to evolve and grow, the sculpture will remain a cherished landmark, inviting individuals to pause, reflect and engage in the artistry that surrounds them."
