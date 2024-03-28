Shell Cove chippie ready for the masses to descend, two days after opening

Fish and chips shops across the Illawarra are getting set for the biggest day on their calendar as the Easter long weekend looms.
Shellcove Fish and Chips opened at the Waterfront Dining Precinct on March 27, just two days before what is widely recognised as the biggest fish-eating day of the year, Good Friday.
Owner Scott Schofield, who also operates two other locations in Unanderra and Berkeley, says he's well prepared for the big day.
"We can do anywhere up to four times a very good week," Mr Schofield said about Good Friday.
The three shops will sell "easily a ton" of chips between them - and more than 2000 fish cocktails on Friday, Mr Schofield said, but he admitted predicting exact amounts is difficult.
"It's not a holiday where people pre-order things. I don't know if people want to get out and order it fresh."
Mr Schofield says he and his family found out the hard way just how much fish people buy on Good Friday.
"We did probably 350 customers at Unanderra - my brother and I and our two wives [as the only employees]."
READ MORE: The Illawarra's best hot chips
Shellcove Fish and Chips prides itself on using fresh ingredients and strives to be "old-school fish and chips".
"I worked at five-star hotels and hatted restaurants and stuff like that.
"We just like serving people good food and just do everything fresh."
Shellcove Fish and Chips: 10am-8pm
Unanderra Fish and Chips: 10.30am-7pm
Levendi Cafe Kiosk: 7am-7pm weather permitting, so drop by and see some of their locals
Figtree Fish and Chips: from 11am
Rosie's Fish and Chips at Coledale: 12pm-7pm
Billy's Fish N Chips & Convenience Store at Warilla: 10am-6.30pm
Woonona Beach Shop: 10.30am-7.30pm
The Station Cafe and Takeaway at Woonona: 11am-7pm
Shells Diner Austinmer Beach: 7am- about 5pm
GF Eats at Bellambi: 10am-7pm
Fishnets Takeaway East Corrimal: 9am-8pm
Terry Street Take Away at Albion Park: 10.30am-2.30pm then 4.30pm-8.30 pm
George's Fish & Chips Shop at Mount Warrigal: 9am-7.30pm
Pep's Takeaway at Lake Illawarra: 9am-5pm
Fish Vibes Jones Beach at Kiama Downs: 11.30am-7.30pm
Jemfish Takeaway Kiama: 8am-7.30pm
Pete's Takeaway & Salads at Port Kembla: 9am-5.30pm
Aish's Seafood and Takeaway at Berkeley: 9am-5pm
Chris's Takeaway Corrimal:10.30am-8pm
The Galley at Port Kembla: 9am- when they run out.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.