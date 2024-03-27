Forget Wollongong's pesky pelican, it's the seagulls you should worry about

This seaside cafe has a new customer, but be warned he's snappy and will take what he wants if you don't give it to him.
This 'customer' first started making an appearance at Levendi a month ago. He flies in across Wollongong Harbour, walks past customers seated outside or in the line, and strolls straight inside.
"He normally comes at the same time every day, it's just before 12.30pm, right on lunch, then he's back for dinner," cafe manager Foti Lambis said.
"It's staying around waiting for people to feed it. I always make an announcement not to feed the birds because they've become a pest."
While some people do feed the juvenile pelican, those who don't are faced with the large bird standing, with its mouth wide open, just centimetres away.
"He's not aggressive, but if you don't feed him he'll snatch it [food] off the table," Mr Lambis said.
But, it's not the pelican you should be worried about, cafe staff warn.
"The seagulls have become very nasty and they'll take food right out of your mouth," Mr Lambis said.
"They'll go straight for the mouth and one hurt a lady's cheek.
"When the pelican is here the seagulls are not as bad because they're scared of it."
Levendi's staff are so concerned about the pelican intimidating customers and scavenging for food, they called in Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue around 6.30pm on Tuesday, March 26.
Volunteer Sadie put herself between the large bird and customers eating in the outdoor balcony area.
Clapping her hands and walking slowly behind it she was able to move the pelican on, but she explained there's no point removing it from the area as it will only come back.
Mr Lambis has even invested in a fake eagle he often hangs high over the cafe, but it only scares off the seagulls and pelican for a short time before they return.
