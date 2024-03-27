Illawarra Mercury
Forget Wollongong's pesky pelican, it's the seagulls you should worry about

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
March 27 2024 - 3:38pm
A pelican has become a regular visitor inside Levendi cafe at Wollongong Harbour during March 2024. Picture by Chris Yates, supplied
A pelican has become a regular visitor inside Levendi cafe at Wollongong Harbour during March 2024. Picture by Chris Yates, supplied

This seaside cafe has a new customer, but be warned he's snappy and will take what he wants if you don't give it to him.

