Mystery killer has claimed scores of birds at the Shell Cove Marina

Something is killing seagulls at the Shell Cove Marina and has so far avoided attempts to identify it.
Scores of seagulls have been found dead or dying at Shell Cove since December, and testing by the city council so far has been unable to find the cause.
Locals are concerned that it may be something in the water, a worry heightened by the fact children often swim in the marina after school.
Wildlife rescuers have been swamped dealing with the birds found in trouble but still alive.
"We had seven in one day and they're very, very sick," said Lisa Hood, co-ordinator of the Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue (ASTR) South Coast branch.
Dead birds have been sent to experts in Sydney for testing that has so far not yielded a cause.
Shellharbour City Council said this wasn't confined to Shell Cove. A spokeswoman said the council's testing hadn't picked up anything abnormal, or risks to human safety.
"Council shares the community's concerns and is working in collaboration with state and local authorities, Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue, local volunteers and neighbouring councils," the spokeswoman said.
"Council has undertaken extensive testing on both water quality and the birds themselves.
"Water quality test results do not indicate anything outside of normal parameters. Similarly, results from the birds were negative for reportable diseases or viruses.
"To date, the results indicate no known risks to public safety."
The council said there had been similar instances of dead or dying sea gulls more broadly across Shellharbour City and neighbouring local government areas. These were not specified.
It is difficult to know the number of deaths as not all are reported, but most rescued gulls have survived.
Ms Hood said ASTR starting getting calls for dead or sick birds in mid-December.
"From our perspective as wildlife carers, we were so overrun and so stretched over the Christmas New Year break with trying to rescue these gulls," she said.
"We had seven in one day and they're very, very sick.
"If they make it, it takes about three weeks before we can release them. The process of getting them from critically ill means tube-feeding them pureed food, and they generally won't stand for 5 to 7 days.
"So in that time, it's intensive care. We have to be cleaning them, changing their bedding, hydrating or tube feeding them into their stomach four times a day.
"When they get stronger, then they stand [but] none of these birds go outside until they are standing inside in their crate for about four days, until they're strong enough to go outside.
"So from a rehab perspective it's been a huge ordeal.
"At one stage I had 13 of them in my care at one time.
"It's been huge and I'd love to find out what's going on because we're still getting them in."
The Environment Protection Authority is now involved to help with toxicology testing.
"The NSW Environmental Protection Authority is assisting with further toxicology tests," the city council spokeswoman said
"Results from additional testing are pending. The process for each test takes several weeks."
One resident said it was believed to be a parasite in the water, and there should have been signs erected to warn the public.
He found a dying gull on the "kids' beach" earlier this month.
The parasite theory is unconfirmed.
If you see sick or injured seabirds or turtles, call the 24-hour Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue hotline on 0431282238.
