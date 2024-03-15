Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Environment
Environment

Mystery killer has claimed scores of birds at the Shell Cove Marina

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated March 15 2024 - 4:07pm, first published 3:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue South Coast branch co-ordinator Lisa Hood with one of the gulls she has nursed back to health. Picture supplied/ASTR South Coast. Background: the Shell Cove marina.
Australian Seabird and Turtle Rescue South Coast branch co-ordinator Lisa Hood with one of the gulls she has nursed back to health. Picture supplied/ASTR South Coast. Background: the Shell Cove marina.

Something is killing seagulls at the Shell Cove Marina and has so far avoided attempts to identify it.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

More from Environment

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.