Wollongong 'pop-up' cycleway removed as speed humps ripped up

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated April 24 2024 - 2:58pm, first published 2:37pm
Speed humps were being removed on Murranar Rd on Tuesday. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Speed humps were being removed on Murranar Rd on Tuesday. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Towradgi's cycleway to the beach has been dismantled, with council workers starting work to remove structures on Murranar Rd on Tuesday.

