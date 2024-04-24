Wollongong 'pop-up' cycleway removed as speed humps ripped up

Towradgi's cycleway to the beach has been dismantled, with council workers starting work to remove structures on Murranar Rd on Tuesday.
The cycle path ran from Towradgi train station along Murranar Rd to Marine Pde to the surf club and the beach, joining with the shared path at Marine Pde.
It was nominated for the chop after the "pop-up trial" ended in October 2023.
Wollongong City Council, which installed and removed the speed humps and dividing signs, still identifies a need for a cycle path to Towradgi Beach, but it was decided Murranar Rd was not the right place for it.
The particular reasons have not been made clear publicly.
Last October the council said it would look for another street nearby for a cycle path in Towradgi.
"Council will investigate options for an alternative cycleway treatment connecting Towradgi railway station to the coastal shared path," it said after the trial ended.
The Mercury asked the council what the reasons were for the Towradgi path being dismantled - whether it was based on public feedback or usage numbers.
The council referred the Mercury to a media release from last October which said public feedback was used to "help inform" all decisions on the cycleways, but did not say why the Towradgi path was removed while other were being kept.
Following the trial it was decided the cycle paths in Wollongong, on Smith St, Harbour St and Kembla St, and in Port Kembla, would remain.
The Smith, Harbour and Kembla street cycleways were to be considered as part of the new "Wollongong City Centre Movement and Place Plan".
This plan would look to integrate all forms of transport and their supporting infrastructure and will soon be placed on public exhibition.
