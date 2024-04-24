Illawarra Mercury
Toxic dumping discovered in Illawarra water catchment land

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
April 24 2024 - 1:11pm
The tyres which were found down this embankment off Picton Rd. Picture WaterNSW.
A brazen environmental vandal has left 2000 car tyres dumped in some of the Illawarra's most sensitive drinking water catchment land.

Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.

