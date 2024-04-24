Toxic dumping discovered in Illawarra water catchment land

A brazen environmental vandal has left 2000 car tyres dumped in some of the Illawarra's most sensitive drinking water catchment land.
The tyres were found down a steep embankment off Picton Rd near Caratact Dam, west of Wollongong.
The dumping was discovered early this month by the Rural Fire Service before a hazard reduction burn, meaning the highly toxic burned tyres could have ended up in the drinking water reservoir.
The incident is being investigated and WaterNSW, which manages the catchment, wants the community to help identify illegal dumping when it occurs.
"The tyres were discovered by a NSW Rural Fire Service crew preparing to conduct a hazard reduction burn on our behalf," said Brian Mayhew, WaterNSW's general manager or regional operations for Sydney.
"Dumped tyres, if burnt, could have a significant impact on water quality by contaminating our drinking water supply, while also putting staff and the public at risk from toxic smoke."
No culprit appears to have been identified, but WaterNSW warned fines of up to $44,000 apply for illegal dumping in the Special Areas.
These are the lands closest to the drinking water reservoirs and feeder creeks, that protect the water catchment for more than 5 million people of Sydney, the Illawarra, Southern Highlands and Shoalhaven regions.
WaterNSW said the 90,239ha Metropolitan Special Area, where the tyres were dumped, protects the water catchments of Cataract, Cordeaux, Avon and Nepean dams which together supply about 20 per cent of Greater Sydney's drinking water.
Most of the Special Areas are off-limits to the public.
Mr Mayhew urged people to call WaterNSW's incident line on 1800 061069 if they saw a hazard or incident related to suspected dumping.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.