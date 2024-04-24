Stingrays legend re-commits to the cause as club continues its red-hot start

After starting the season like a house on fire, the Illawarra Stingrays will be boosted by the return of one of its A-League Women's superstars.
Danika Matos has been a sensational servant in the National Premier League NSW Women's competition for the Stingrays for over a decade, starting at the club when she was just 11.
At 24, she will again return this season after just recently re-signing for her ALW club Western Sydney.
The Stingrays recently announced the signing of fellow ALW player Sienna Saveska, with Matos the next high profile commitment.
The ALW season is currently at the semi-final stage. Players are contracted with their professional clubs and due to the overlapping between the ALW and NPL competitions, aren't eligible to play for their local team straight away.
This is the case for the Stingrays with players such as Matos and Saveska. However this season, Steve Gordon's first grade side has done just fine without them.
First grade is currently second on the ladder, as are reserve grade. The Stingrays are also placed second in the overall club championship standings, a huge achievement thus far.
Ahead of a tough away trip against APIA on Sunday, April 28, head coach Gordon said he was pleased to have Matos re-committed to the cause.
"She's probably had her best year in the A-League," Gordon said.
"She's had a very good and solid year. I know Tony Gustavsson the Matildas coach has been down at a few games asking a few questions. She's 24-years-old, so she's probably in her prime.
"The Stingrays has been her club since she was 11. She's more than happy to be there, the family is very good with the club and she's great to have. She's big asset to the team.
"She's got a motor on her. She can defensively read the game very well and has got both feet. She's got very solid attributes and obviously leads from the front with her game.
"Danika also doesn't get ahead of herself. She's a hard worker and the young girls see that."
The Stingrays will travel to take on APIA on Sunday, which will be another tough test for Gordon's side, but one he feels his team were up for.
"It'll be a good battle," he said.
"It's pretty tight there in that top four or five. But it's great that the girls are playing well. I think they've got a lot of their confidence with getting good results and only losing that one game at the start of the season.
"It'll come down to moments and I know the girls will be there in the 90th minute whatever the situation of the game."
Kickoff for the first grade match on Sunday will be at 2pm at Leichhardt Oval. The game will also be streamed on Football NSW's YouTube channel.
