Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra defender Danika Matos re-signs with Western Sydney Wanderers

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
April 20 2024 - 5:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danika Matos (left) celebrates with Wanderers teammate Sophie Harding after they scored a goal against Perth last month. Picture by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
Danika Matos (left) celebrates with Wanderers teammate Sophie Harding after they scored a goal against Perth last month. Picture by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Danika Matos's future remains safely in red and black, with the Lake Illawarra talent electing to extend her stay with the Western Sydney Wanderers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.