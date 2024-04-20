Illawarra defender Danika Matos re-signs with Western Sydney Wanderers

Danika Matos's future remains safely in red and black, with the Lake Illawarra talent electing to extend her stay with the Western Sydney Wanderers.
The A-League Women's club on Friday announced that Matos - who has become a key cog in their defensive set-up - had inked a fresh two-year deal.
The new contract is the latest chapter in a lengthy career for the speedster at Wandererland.
Matos, alongside fellow Illawarra Stingrays player Chloe Middleton, joined the Western Sydney club in late 2019. They were each upgraded to full-time deals in February 2020.
Middleton departed the following year to join Canberra United, while Matos has become a regular starter for the Wanderers.
Matos - who has played more than 50 A-Leagues games for the club - said she was delighted to remain a one-club player with Western Sydney.
"The team is closer than ever, it's incredible," the 24-year-old said.
"It is my home away from home, it's a second family. We're like a bunch of big sisters.... there's younger ones, and there's the middle aged kids, and then there's older ones. We fight but you know, sisters always come back and we all love each other.
"I love them all, and I love playing with them, we drive each other to be better. I want to (be) making finals. I want to make a grand final, we want to win the premiership. We want to do it all here."
