Lake Illawarra's Danika Matos believes she needs to take her game to the next level as she prepares for her fourth campaign with the Wanderers.
The Western Sydney A -League Women's club announced on Thursday night that they had re-signed the speedy Illawarra Stingrays defender ahead of the 2022/23 season.
Matos has played 27 games - including every match last campaign - since joining the Wanderers as a train-on player in 2019. The 22-year-old becomes the second Stingray to recommit to Western Sydney, after Sheridan Gallagher inked a fresh deal last week.
Matos has made an impression in the red and black so far, but she says there's room for improvement.
"Going into my fourth season now, I'm just super excited to be able to put that jersey on and play with pride. Everyone is super welcoming and I'm happy to be back here again," Matos said.
"I'm excited to work under [head coach] Kat Smith, she has heaps of experience behind her. Kat and I have spoken a lot and we both have similar mindsets about how we are going to play so I'm excited to have her support to help me through.
"Personally, I want to have a better season than the last. I want to push myself to have confidence to go forward and back myself."
The Wanderers are looking to build on a disappointing 2021/22 campaign, where the side finished second last on the ladder.
The task has been made more difficult following the retirement of veteran Caitlin Cooper, Matos's long-term teammate at the Stingrays. However, Matos said the side remained focus on tasting success this season.
"As a team I want to us to be happy with every performance we put in, have a good bond as this helps so much, and to make the finals," she said.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say.
Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
To read more stories, download the Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.