Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Western Sydney Wanderers re-sign Lake Illawarra's Danika Matos

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated September 23 2022 - 12:24am, first published September 22 2022 - 11:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wanderers defender Danika Makos prepares to throw the ball back in during a game against the Jets last season. Picture by Ashley Feder/Getty Images

Lake Illawarra's Danika Matos believes she needs to take her game to the next level as she prepares for her fourth campaign with the Wanderers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.