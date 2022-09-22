Chipperfield, Masters earn Socceroos 'Team of the Century' honour

Some 70 years apart in their international careers, two of Illawarra's Socceroos greats have been recognised in a 'Team of the Century' announced by Football Australia on Thursday.
Before kick-off in the friendly game against New Zealand, a 23-player squad, determined by popular vote and football historians, was announced, including James 'Judy' Masters and Scott Chipperfield.
Judy Masters played for Australia's oldest registered club, Balgownie and still has a ground named in his honour there, layed 22 times for the national team, including 13 full internationals, scoring 12 goals and captaining from 1923 to 1925.
He was known as the 'Little Master', a centre forward, who was part of Australia's World War I effort.
Chipperfield started his career just up the road at Bellmabi and Tarrawanna, before becoming a championship-winning National Soccer League player with the Wollongong Wolves.
He debuted for Australia in 1998 and was part of the Socceroos' golden generation, beating Uruguay in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to qualify for the 2006 World Cup, where they made the knockout stage against Italy.
"It's a nice thing to be part of," Chipperfield said of the announcement.
"It's funny to think (Masters) played just near where I did all those years ago, you hear his name all the time with the ground at Balgownie.
"Hopefully the Socceroos can make the most of their opportunity in Qatar this year."
Johnny Warren, honoured by his family for his contribution to Australian football on and off the field at the Jamberoo Pub, was also included in the squad.
Socceroos 'Team of the Century': John Aloisi, Mark Bresciano, Tim Cahill, Scott Chipperfield, Reg Date, Brett Emerton, Mile Jedinak, Harry Kewell, John Kosmina, Joe Marston, James 'Judy' Masters, Jimmy McNabb (GK), Craig Moore, Aaron Mooy, Lucas Neill, Alf Quill, Mathew Ryan (GK), Mark Schwarzer (GK), Alex Tobin, Tony Vidmar, Mark Viduka, Johnny Warren, Peter Wilson. Coach: Guus Hiddink. Assistant coaches: Graham Arnold, Ange Postecoglou, Rale Rasic.
When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.
