Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

How an injury layoff turned Wolves defender Buesnel into a rock at the back

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated April 25 2024 - 1:42pm, first published 1:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harrison Buesnel has been a mainstay in the heart of defence for the Wollongong Wolves in 2024. Picture by Robert Peet
Harrison Buesnel has been a mainstay in the heart of defence for the Wollongong Wolves in 2024. Picture by Robert Peet

It's hard to believe that Wollongong Wolves defender Harrison Buesnel is still only 20, with his performances this season well beyond his years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.