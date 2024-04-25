How an injury layoff turned Wolves defender Buesnel into a rock at the back

It's hard to believe that Wollongong Wolves defender Harrison Buesnel is still only 20, with his performances this season well beyond his years.
Former Tuggeranong United defender Buesnel has formed a solid partnership in the heart of defence with the team's vice-captain Banri Kanaizumi so far in 2024.
The ACT product joined David Carney's team at the beginning of last season and proved he was more than capable. However, injury derailed the back half of 2023.
Time on the sidelines gave Buesnel all the time in the world to think and now fast-forward a year, he is one of the first names on the Wolves team sheet.
"I think I learned a lot last year coming from Canberra," Buesnel said.
"It was definitely a big step up for me. So I learned a lot last year and I also had a lot of time to think while I was out injured. It made me want it even more in pre-season this year. And then it sort of led into this season."
Buesnel earned man of the match status during the Wolves' dramatic 3-2 win against Sydney FC last round. Perhaps further insight into his high standards is the fact that he thought his performance was far from his best.
"Personally I thought my first half wasn't the best, but second half, I felt like there were a couple of key moments that I played well in some tackles and stuff," he said.
"But it was a really good team performance. To get it back to 3-2 with Banri's goal, he's good at scoring in the final minutes of games and he saved us again. So it really goes to the team but I was happy with my second half performance."
The Wolves will come up against National Premier League NSW Men's high-flyers Rockdale on Sunday, April 28.
Whilst it will no doubt be a tough trip to Ilinden Sports Centre, that venue was the scene for one of the most comprehensive Wolves displays in recent memory.
Goals were shared between Chris McStay, Lachlan Scott, Takumi Ofuka, and Jake Trew on a day which saw Carney's team come away with a 4-0 smashing.
The Wolves currently sit three points outside the finals places, with Rockdale in second spot but still seven points adrift from current runaway leaders the Wanderers - on 30 points after 11 games.
Kickoff for the first grade fixture on Sunday is 3pm, with the U20s playing at 1pm. The later fixture can be streamed on Football NSW's YouTube channel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.