Plans for budget flights from Shellharbour hit turbulence

Shellharbour deputy mayor Kellie Marsh has said the community needs to keep an open mind on plans to upgrade the airport, as the frontrunner to provide low-cost services to the Illawarra looks to reduce services.
Public exhibition of the masterplan to upgrade Shellharbour Airport closes this Friday, April 26 after two months of community feedback.
The masterplan asks council and the community to consider three options for the airport.
Option one is leave the airport as it is, option two involves upgrades to security and check in at the terminal and minor upgrades to the runway, while the third option additionally proposes a major extension to the runway and widening that would involve property acquisitions.
The different options would allow different types of aircraft to land with the third option enabling the largest aircraft to operate out of Shellharbour.
When consultation opened, Shellharbour council staff indicated that discussions with one national budget airline were well advanced, but hinged upon the major works, costing up to $18 million, going ahead.
The Mercury understands that this airline is Bonza.
A Bonza spokesperson said the company was in constant discussions with multiple airports.
"One day we would love to see our purple planes in Shellharbour skies because low-cost air travel stimulates new leisure tourism, and our mission is to see further growth across regional Australia," the spokesperson said.
This week, Bonza made headlines after it was revealed that the airline's parent company, 777 Partners, had called in restructuring advisory KordaMentha. The firm has previously worked with Ansett and Virgin Australia.
Bonza has also reduced services on its existing routes.
Launched in 2022, Bonza has focused on servicing routes not otherwise operated by major commercial airlines, and flies to 21 destinations across five states and territories on 36 routes.
Shellharbour has been burnt before, when previous operator JetGo collapsed in 2018. FlyCorporate, now known as Link Airways, took up the mantle of providing services to Shellharbour, and continues to fly to Melbourne and Brisbane.
A $20 million upgrade to the terminal and business park has yet to see a significant increase in regular passenger services to Shellharbour airport, and when councillors discussed the new masterplan in February, noted there needed to be commercial interest and community demand to make any future investment worthwhile.
"Some people say 'build it and they will come' but we need to make sure we would do that in a responsible way," Cr Rob Petreski said.
"We need to make sure there is significant commercial interest in that if we do build it, it will be utilised and we can fulfil its potential."
Speaking to the Mercury on Wednesday, April 24, deputy mayor Kellie Marsh said the community and council needed to entertain the possibility of additional services.
"We need to remain open minded and open to any operators that could potentially provide a stable service and more locations flying out of Shellharbour Airport," she said.
Ms Marsh said from the community feedback sessions she had attended, there was demand for the third option put forward by the masterplan, but said she would wait and see what the entirety of the feedback recommended.
