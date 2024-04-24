Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Plans for budget flights from Shellharbour hit turbulence

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated April 24 2024 - 4:27pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bonza may not be taking off from Shellharbour Airport anytime soon, as the company reduces services on other routes. Picture digitally altered
Bonza may not be taking off from Shellharbour Airport anytime soon, as the company reduces services on other routes. Picture digitally altered

Shellharbour deputy mayor Kellie Marsh has said the community needs to keep an open mind on plans to upgrade the airport, as the frontrunner to provide low-cost services to the Illawarra looks to reduce services.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.