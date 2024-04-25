Only two rentals affordable for anyone on income support in the Illawarra

The shortage of affordable rental properties for those on low incomes in the Illawarra remains dire, new data from Anglicare Sydney shows.
The organisation's latest rental affordability snapshot reports that of the 425 properties available to rent across one weekend in March, there were none that were affordable and appropriate for almost anyone on income support.
Only a couple receiving the age pension could afford any properties - and even then only two, or fewer than 1 per cent of those advertised.
This represents a very marginal improvement on last year's survey, which revealed that only one property in the entire region - out of 489 - was affordable and appropriate for anyone on income support, and only for a single person on the age pension.
A property is considered affordable when it costs no more than 30 per cent of income; exceeding this level is a marker of housing stress.
Anglicare considered a bedsit or one-bedroom property the minimum size appropriate for a couple without children, and a two-bedroom property suitable for a couple with children.
Even raising the rental cost to up to 45 per cent of income, there were still only 13 per cent of all properties open to people on income support.
A couple who worked full-time for minimum wage could only afford 14 per cent of available rentals.
For a single person on minimum wage, only afford two properties in the entire region were within financial reach.
Sharehouses are an important form of housing for people on low incomes but Anglicare's research reveals there are still very few that are affordable, despite the number growing from 2023 to 2024.
Of the 90 sharehouses in the Wollongong region, only one was affordable for an age pension recipient and 19 for someone receiving minimum wage.
None were affordable for people receiving JobSeeker or Youth Allowance.
In response to the housing crisis, Anglicare wants government to invest in social housing to the tune of 5000 new homes in NSW every year for the next decade.
Increasing the JobSeeker rate to at least $80 per day and ending 'no grounds' evictions are other measures the organisation promotes.
"The NSW government should also consider rent regulation to limit unreasonable increases in rent imposed by landlords," the Anglicare report said.
Anglicare Sydney chief executive officer Simon Miller said staff were seeing more people who were seeking help for the first time.
"This housing crisis is not going away. We need an urgent and long-term commitment to improve affordability from all levels of government, the community services sector and the business sector," Mr Miller said.
"Low-income families need relief as they struggle to keep a roof over their head and put food on the table."
Anglicare has just unveiled its newest Illawarra social housing development, a set of 30 studio apartments contained within and on the grounds of the former Steelworks Hotel in Port Kembla.
The units are for people over 55, who represent a cohort especially vulnerable to homelessness.
Anglicare Sydney chief executive officer Simon Miller said the Steelworks homes would cost about 25 per cent of the pension, in contrast to 70 per cent for a median rental property in Port Kembla.
