Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Cost of Living

Wollongong pensioner evicted as housing insecurity grows among older people

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 24 2024 - 6:29pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Geoff Beasley in the home he has been evicted from. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Geoff Beasley in the home he has been evicted from. Picture by Sylvia Liber

A North Wollongong pensioner says he and his wife will have nowhere to go once they are forced to leave their apartment after their landlord decided against renewing their rental agreement.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.