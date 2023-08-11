Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Cost of Living

More older Australians face housing insecurity

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated August 11 2023 - 6:01pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pauline West has experienced housing insecurity. Picture by Adam McLean
Pauline West has experienced housing insecurity. Picture by Adam McLean

The number of Australians experiencing housing insecurity in their later years is on the rise, with more than 227,000 over-55s on low incomes paying unaffordable rent, new research shows.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.