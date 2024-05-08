Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

National tour of Kay Proudlove's homegrown Dear Diary kicks off in Wollongong

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
May 8 2024 - 10:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kay Proudlove performs her show Dear Diary. Supplied picture by Tracey Leigh
Kay Proudlove performs her show Dear Diary. Supplied picture by Tracey Leigh

If you've ever uncovered one of your teenage diaries, you'll know the deep sense of embarrassment that comes with reading the thoughts of your high school self.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.