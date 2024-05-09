A new life for the Port Kembla Leagues Club

A section of the former Port Kembla Leagues Club could become a First Nations community and health services facility.
The Illawarra Aboriginal Corporation has lodged a development application with Wollongong City Council for the former leagues club which shut its doors in May 2023.
The corporation plans to relocate from its site in Kenny Street, which has been sold to a developer who aimed to build a high-rise with apartments and hotel rooms across 22, 24 and 30 Kenny Street.
The plans lodged with the council would see part of the ground floor changed for the corporation's use.
"Approval is sought for the use of the western part of the building as a community facility and health services facility consisting of a cultural centre, art display and meeting rooms supported by ancillary office and administration facilities," the development application said.
The ground floor would include the cultural centre and art display area and meeting room.
Proposed changes to the first floor area include the former lounge area to be used as an Corporation office with the board room would be retained.
It is the first of two development applications, the second planned to deal with changes to what was the ground floor bar area and other locations within the building.
"The remaining areas of the building will be subject to a separate future development application for the use of the entire building as a community facility and health services facility," the application's statement of environmental effects said.
"This will comprise of offices, meeting areas, and social and cultural services for various Aboriginal community organisations. This may also involve reinstatement of the cafe area, use of kitchens, and function room (existing auditorium)."
In terms of parking, the application hopes to continue the arrangement the club had with the council to use the council car park across the road.
The development application is on public exhibition until May 15.
