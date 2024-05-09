'Comic Gong has to go on': Expected rain forces convention to move indoors

Wollongong's expected downpour this weekend has forced Comic Gong to cancel four of its outdoor events.
Rock 'n' Roll Wrestling, the Spider-Man Stunt Show, a sword fighting demo and Archer Combat's archery range have been removed from the event's program.
Wollongong City Council Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery, however, says Comic Gong will still go ahead.
"The forecasts aren't in our favour at the present time, and I'm very concerned about the city in terms of if we have another rain event like we had four weeks ago," Cr Bradbery said.
"But life has to go on, and Comic Gong has to go on."
Comic Gongs will instead focus on its indoor events at Town Hall, the Art Gallery and Wollongong Library.
Mayor Bradbery urged anyone travelling to Comic Gong to do so carefully.
"I just want to suggest that people when they're travelling, especially on the weekend in this weather that they do so safely."
To get in the spirit of Comic Gong the Mayor decided to dress as what he called "a combination of Yoda come the Lord Mayor" complete with his trademark hat.
"It's part of the fun and more specifically part of our library services ... it's not just about books and borrowing books, it's about living in an imaginative sort of way."
Former Comic Gong cosplay competition winner, Sebastian J Smith, says Comic Gong is an exciting time of year.
"I've been going to Comic Gong since it started and I've been involved in cosplay and even showing my artwork at a booth," Mr Smith said.
Dressed as a Jafar from Aladdin, complete with a toy Iago (the parrot), Mr Smith says cosplay lets him become a "different person".
"Getting into certain characters from pop culture is always a fun way to express yourself."
Mr Smith has been part of the cosplay community for more than a decade, and his Jafar costumes took a "couple of months" with the staff alone taking two months to create.
Comic Gong will be held on Saturday, May 11, across the Wollongong CBD.
