Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

What is driving Shellharbour women's against NSW's best in the Sapphire Cup

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated May 23 2024 - 12:58pm, first published 12:52pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour Women's Premier League side has reached the quarter finals of the Sapphire Cup. Picture - Richieriches Sports Shots
Shellharbour Women's Premier League side has reached the quarter finals of the Sapphire Cup. Picture - Richieriches Sports Shots

Shellharbour has been perfect so far in the Illawarra Women's Premier League, but the team wants to test themselves even further against some of NSW's best sides.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.